Watch: Beyonce Makes First Public Statement Since Giving Birth to Twins

After giving birth to her twins earlier this month, Beyoncé made her first public statement at last night’s BET Awards. Though she was not in attendance for Sunday night’s honors, Beyoncé won the Viewer’s Choice Award for Lemonade‘s “Sorry” and had her protégés, Chloe x Halle accept the award on her behalf.

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloeandhalle) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

The sister duo represented the songstress with grace and poise, calling her an “iconic artist, a trend setter, a rule maker, a rule breaker, and our forever inspiration and mentor.”

The two then went on to read a beautiful speech Beyoncé had written, thanking her family, friends and fans.

“Thank you BET for this award and your tremendous support of Lemonade. This has been a journey of love, of celebrating our culture, honoring the past, and approaching the present and future with hope and resolve,” Chloe read from a letter. “Thank you to my mother Tina Knowles Lawson for being my biggest, biggest teacher and consistent influence. Thank you to my entire family for so much love. To my team at Parkwood, thank you. And thanks to all the fans, my BeyHive, for riding with me. I love and appreciate you. To everyone at the show tonight, you all look so beautiful and at home, thank you and have a wonderful, wonderful night. From, Beyoncé.”

According to multiple sources, Beyoncé gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl. She announced her pregnancy this past February with a stunning baby bump photo shoot.

She and her husband, Jay-Z have yet to release a statement or reveal the names of their new babies.

