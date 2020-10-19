Bette Midler Shares First Look at 'Hocus Locus' Reunion With Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

✖

The Sanderson Sisters are back! While Halloween may look a lot different for families across the United States this year due to the coronavirus, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are giving people something to look forward to. The three actresses who star as Winifred [Midler], Sarah [Parker, and Mary [Najimy] in the hit Halloween film, gave fans a first look at their reunion set to take place on Oct. 30.

In the photo that Midler shared shows the three dressed up in their famous attire using a blue screen on set. "Your 3 fav witches - [Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy] & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET," she wrote on the post. "'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters' is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support [NYRP]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bette Midler (@bettemidler) on Oct 18, 2020 at 3:21pm PDT

The event titled "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" will be a virtual gathering in replace of Midler's annual "Hulaween" costume gala. The annual event will benefit New York Restoration Project [NYRP] — an organization Midler started in 1995 — in efforts to make New York City a lot greener. With this in mind, NYRP plans trees, renovates gardens, parks and aids in creating "healthier environments for those who live in the most densely populated and least green neighborhoods." Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased through the NYRP's website.

While the 1993 film wasn't such a fan-favorite when it first came out, it's since become a cult-classic. Now fans are wanting more. For years there's been talk that there couple possible be a sequel coming out, but nothing was ever confirmed for the longest time. However, Parker did say during an interview with Bruce Bazz on Sirius XM's Quarantined with Bruce that she and the other two would be down for another film so long as it was with the right cast. "For a long time, people were talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we are unaware of it," later saying that she and Midler and Najimy would be down.

Not long after, Director Adam Shankman did confirm himself that there will be a second Hocus Pocus but an offiical title and confirmed cast have not yet been clarified.