'Hocus Pocus' Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to Reunite for Halloween

Fans love to see it! The three stars of the Halloween favorite 1993 classic Hocus Pocus are set to reunite this Halloween! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are coming together for a great cause and benefits will go towards New York Restoration Project for their "critical work in the environmental and social justice space," according to E!.

The three ladies will come together for an event titled "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" on Oct. 30 which is a virtual gathering to replace Midler's annual "Hulaween" costume gala. Typically, the star-studded event takes place in person each year but due to the pandemic, the event will be held online. Something else that's new this year is since it will be held online, everyone is welcomed to join. Typically the event is invite only, but now fans of the Sanderson sisters are allowed to partake in the Halloween event.

Midler found NYRP over two decades ago in 1995 in efforts to make New York City a lot greener. With this in mind, the organization plant trees, renovates gardens, parks and aids in creating "healthier environments for those who live in the most densely populated and least green neighborhoods." The virtual event will be family friendly opening the door to people of all ages. Those who attend will get to partake in a little Hocus Pocus themselves as they'll engaged with the stars of the film — Midler, Parker and Najimy may just bust out their costumes and all so that people can get the real thing.

The fun doesn't stop there though. Those who are fans of the spooky movie can also attend the Sanderson Sisters Charm School online and purchase limited-edition merchandise outside of the event.

While there's a lot of nostalgia surrounding the popular comedy-thriller, there is a potential that the black flamed candle could be lit once again. For a long time, fans have wondered if the Sanderson sisters would ever make a return, and a few months ago Parker confirmed that it's definitely a strong possibility. While speaking with Bruce Bozz on Sirius XM's Quarantined with Bruce, the Sex and the City actress revealed that the idea is something she and the other two are "very hospitable to" adding "for a long time, people were talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we are unaware of it."

She noted that while it would take the right cast, they would be on board for a sequel. However, Director Adam Shankman took it a step further and did confirm that he will be directing Hocus Pocus 2 and fans cannot wait to see what the second one will have to offer!