'Hocus Pocus' Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Reunite in Sanderson Sisters Costumes

Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy came back together to play the Sanderson sisters for a special reunion the night before Halloween. Midler shared a picture from the reunion, which is being filmed for the New York Restoration Project's virtual Halloween fundraising event called Hulaween. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 30.

Midler's picture of the trio showed them in their full Sanderson sisters' costumes, standing in front of a blue screen. "Your 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET," Midler wrote. "'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters' is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support [NYRP]."

Tickets for the virtual event cost $10 and it will only be streamed once. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark is hosting the event. Glenn Close, Billy Eichner, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Billy Crystal, Samantha Diaz, Todrick Hall, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Alex Moffat, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, Sophie von Haselberg, Thora Birch, Omri Katz, and Doug Jones are making special guest appearances.

Hocus Pocus hit theaters in 1993 and remains a pop culture touchstone, especially for those who grew up watching the Disney film. There have constantly been rumors about a follow-up, and Disney is finally putting one together for Disney+. The new project will be directed by Adam Shankman, who is also working on a sequel to Enchanted called Disenchanted, Variety reported in March. The Hocus Pocus sequel will be written by Jen D'Angelo and produced by Lynn Harris.

Midler, Parker, and Najimy are not signed on for the sequel, but Disney reportedly hopes they will be involved. Considering that Midler and Najimy told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 they would be interested in making a Hocus Pocus 2, that seems possible. "Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse," Midler said at the time. "We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters."

Hocus Pocus was directed by Kenny Ortega, who would later helm the High School Musical and Descendants franchises for Disney, and written by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert, with a story by Garris and producer David Kirschner. It was not a hit with critics or at the box office originally, but its annual Halloween airings on Disney Channel and Freeform turned it into a cult classic.