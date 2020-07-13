Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Plays Guitar in New Photo

Actress Riley Keough returned to her family's roots with a new photo on Instagram this weekend. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, shared a photo of herself playing guitar on Saturday, prompting one fan to tell her, "It's in your blood." The Girlfriend Experience star also shared a music video she directed for the band More.

Keough's guitar photo had a very simple caption, reading, "These days." One fan asked her if she was playing Oasis' "Wonderwall." Keough responded by posting a lyric from the hit '90s song. A few days earlier, she shared the music video for More's new single "God's in the Details," which she stars in and directed using her phone.

Presley fans loved to see Keough play guitar on Instagram. "Just like grandpa," one fan wrote. "You have an amazing voice just like your famous grandpa," another wrote. "Following in your grandfather's footsteps," another fan chimed in.

The 31-year-old Keough is best known for her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, It Comes at Night and Logan Lucky. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the first season of The Girlfriend Experience. She is next set to star in Daisy Jones & The Six, a musical drama in the works at Amazon Studios. The miniseries is based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid and Keough was cast as the titular Daisy Jones.

The new Amazon series should give Keough plenty of opportunities to show off her musical skill. The series tells the story of a rock group navigating the 1970s and will be filmed in a documentary style. Reese Witherspoon is one of the producers. The lead cast includes Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Naiyah Be, and Josh Whitehouse.

Keough is Presley's eldest daughter, and her father is musician Danny Keough. She also has 11-year-old twin half-sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, from Presley's marriage to ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Presley and Danny Keough also had one son, Benjamin Keough. On Sunday, Benjamin died at age 27 from an apparent suicide.

Presley's manager, Roger Widynowski, confirmed her son's death in a statement Sunday evening. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski told TMZ. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life." Keough has not commented publicly yet.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.