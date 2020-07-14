Benjamin Keough's Ex-Girlfriend Shares Emotional Tribute After His Death

✖

Fans and loved ones are continuing to mourn the loss of Benjamin Keough, the grandson of Elvis Presley and the son of Lisa Marie Presley. Keough passed away at the age of 27. Shortly after his death, his ex-girlfriend, Alexa Rohde, shared an emotional tribute to her "favorite person."

Taking to Instagram with a photo slideshow that included several solo shots of Keough as well as photos throughout their relationship, Rohde openly mourned her loss. Beginning the post by writing, "Benjamin Storm, YOU," she recalled how Keough was "always happy in the sun and water" and how he "had a laugh that made everyone happier." Rohde said that her ex "gave love to anyone who needed it" and was "wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old."

"You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate. You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules," she continued. "You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could've kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise. words will never be enough."

Her post was met with an outpouring of support from her followers, who flocked to the comments section to send their condolences and support. In one message, somebody said that Rohdes' tribute was "beautiful," and sent their "condolences to the Presley and Keough family," adding, "may you rest in peace Ben." Another person responded by writing, "sorry for your loss," adding, "please let time pass and allow it to give you some acceptance and peace." A third commenter said that Rohdes' "memories are now treasures."

Keough's death was confirmed Sunday by Roger Widynowski, a representative for his mother. In a statement provided to CNN, Widynowski said that Keough died in Calabasas, California and that his mother is "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" and is "trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley." The statement added that Presley "adored that boy," who was "the love of her life."

Although an official cause of death has not been released, TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the 27-year-old had reportedly died from an apparent suicide. The outlet reported that Keough died Sunday in Calabasas from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.