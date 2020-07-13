Nancy Sinatra Offers Condolences to 'Sweet Princess' Lisa Marie Presley After Son Benjamin Keough Dies at 27

Nancy Sinatra is sending her condolences to Lisa Marie Presley after her son, Benjamin Keough, died. At just 27, Keough's death was confirmed Sunday. Shortly after media outlets reported on his passing, Sinatra reached out to Presley on Twitter with a message of love and support, calling his death a "terrible tragedy" and stating that she was "never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life."

Sweet, sweet princess, what a terrible tragedy. @LisaPresley I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I'm so very sorry. 💔😢 I'm here. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 12, 2020

Keough's death was confirmed by Roger Widynowski, a representative for his mother. Widynowski confirmed to CNN that the 27-year-old had died in Calabasas, California, adding that his mother is "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" and is "trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley." The statement added that Presley "adored that boy," who was "the love of her life."

Although Widynowski refrained from providing any further details, such as Keough's date and cause of death, TMZ, which was among the first to report the news, said that the 27-year-old reportedly died from an apparent suicide. Citing law enforcement sources, the outlet reported that Keough died Sunday in Calabasas from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Those reports have not been publicly confirmed in a statement from police or the family.

His resemblance drawing comparisons to his grandfather, the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, Keough led a relatively low profile life, despite the legendary fame of his family. Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, however, Keough was a burgeoning musician. According to TMZ, he had secured a record deal in 2009, worth an estimated $5 million. In 2005, he had appeared in the documentary Elvis by the Presleys. One of the last times he was seen out in public was in 2017, when the Presley family gathered at Graceland to mark the 40th anniversary of Presley's death.

Along with his mother, Presley is survived by his sister, Riley Keough, who has starred in a number of indie and horror films over the years, including 2019's The Lodge. Keough and Riley, 31, are Presley's children from her first marriage to musician Danny Keough. Lisa Marie also shares twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood, both 11, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.