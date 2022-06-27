Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son Crashes Lamborghini During Car Showing

Ben Affleck's son Samuel got into a bit of a fender bender Sunday after the 10-year-old got behind the wheel of a yellow Lamborghini SUV. TMZ captured images of the incident, which happened at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles, as Affleck and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez checked out vehicles.

After Affleck let his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, get in the driver's seat of the Lamborghini Urus, Samuel accidentally went in reverse, hitting a white BMW directly behind it. Affleck made sure to check on the damage caused between the two cars and wrapped his son in a tight hug following the incident, all of which was captured on camera.

A representative for Affleck told TMZ that there was no damage to either car, and an employee from the dealership, 777 Exotics, told the New York Post that the cars in the lot are parked close together, making it easy for this kind of thing to happen. "When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth," he said. "We have a small lot and the cars are close." The employee assured there were no injuries or issues between Affleck and the dealership.

"Everybody was OK!" he said. "They seemed happy and continued to browse." The dealership staffer also assured the Post that Affleck would be welcome back again. "Affleck loves cars," they said. "We hope they come in again." Samuel is the Oscar winner's youngest son with Garner – the two also share Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

Earlier this month, Lopez, who is mom to twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, penned a note to Affleck praising his skills as a dad in honor of Father's Day. "I have had a front-row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen a more consistent, loving and selfless father. And it's not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always," she wrote in her newsletter On the 6. Lopez continued that Affleck being so "affectionate and engaged" with the children in his life is "one of the most beautiful things" she had ever seen. "Thank you for all you do for all of us," she gushed. "We appreciate and love you beyond measure."