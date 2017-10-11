Makeup Artist Also Accuses Ben Affleck of Misconduct

The accusations of sexual harassment against Ben Affleck are continuing to surface. The newest allegation comes from Annamarie Tendler, a makeup artist married to comedian and Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney.

In a series of tweets, Tendler claimed that the Oscar-winning actor groped her at a Golden Globes party in 2014. However, she hasn’t spoken about the incident until now after other women have come forward with similar stories.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Here’s Everything Happening with Ben Affleck Right Now

“I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014. He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack,” Tendler wrote.

I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

“I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?” she continued.

More: TV Host Says Ben Affleck Interview Was Taken out of Context

“Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again.”

I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

Another woman that was groped by Affleck was One Tree Hill actress, Hilarie Burton. She first addressed the issue after the Batman actor penned a statement about Harvey Weinstein, the film executive that was accused of sexual assault by a number of women in Hollywood.

A fan recalled a time when Affleck groped her breast during a TRL interview in 2003, and Burton expressed her gratitude for the Twitter user that brought up the subject. Affleck has since apologized for the incident with Burton.

Later on Wednesday, a video surfaced of Affleck behaving inappropriately with a French-Canadian reporter. Read the rundown of all that is happening with Affleck’s sexual misconduct allegations here.