Ben Affleck Is Reportedly 'Struggling' to Cope With Split From Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck is reportedly "struggling" after his breakup from Ana de Armas. The two started dating earlier this year after making the upcoming movie Deep Water together and even took a trip to de Armas' native Cuba together. They moved in together just a month before news of their breakup surfaced earlier this week.

Affleck, 48, "really loved" de Armas, 32, an insider told Closer Weekly, adding that he "wanted their relationship to work." The actor is "struggling to come to terms" with being single again after taking their on-screen romance into the real world. "Ana is upset too, but she’s young and has her whole life ahead of her," the insider said. "She's focusing on the future and her career."

A source told PEOPLE on Monday the couple was no longer dating. De Armas was the one who "broke it off," the magazine's source said. "Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles." The breakup was "mutual and something that is completely amicable," a separate source said, explaining that the two are "in different points in their lives." The two Hollywood stars are "both happy with where they are in their lives."

The couple "had little arguments and bickered like any couple but ultimately the relationship just wasn’t working in the way they both wanted it to anymore," another source told Entertainment Tonight. "This was a mutual decision." The couple has "a lot of love and respect for each other, but it was time for them to move on," the source explained. "At the end of the day, he chose to be the dad he continues to want to be. Unfortunately, they are in different places in their lives.”

De Armas and Affleck were first rumored to be a couple earlier this year after they wrapped up shooting Deep Water, in which they play a married couple who have fallen out of love. They were seen vacationing in Cuba and even posed for pictures with fans. In April, de Armas took the relationship Instagram official to celebrate her birthday. There was some speculation that the relationship fizzled out over the summer, but that was put to rest when they went to New Orleans together to shoot more scenes for Deep Water. In December, a source told PEOPLE de Amras was selling her Venice, California home and planned to move in with Affleck.

After the split was reported, paparazzi photos from outside Affleck's home surfaced, showing someone throwing out a life-size cutout of de Armas. The Knives Out star also appears to have gotten a whole new haircut since breaking up with the Argo director. On Sunday, she appeared in a YouTube video with friend Claudia Muma, and wore a new sleek bob with bangs.