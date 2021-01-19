Ana de Armas Cutout Tossed in Garbage Outside Ben Affleck's Home After Breakup

✖

On Monday, it was reported that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had split after nearly a year of dating. After that announcement was made, a life-sized cardboard cutout of de Armas was seen leaving Affleck's residence and being thrown out. In other words, it seems like this move was the final nail in the coffin for the actors' relationship.

As the Daily Mail reported, right after news of de Armas and Affleck's split went public, someone was spotted throwing out a life-sized cutout of the Knives Out star. Us Weekly previously reported in June 2020 that Affleck's children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, left the cardboard cutout of their father's girlfriend outside of his house. The cutout features de Armas lying on her stomach as she shares a bright smile for the camera. Based on the fact that the Argo star has since thrown out the gift, it appears as though his relationship with de Armas is indeed done.

A life-sized cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas from inside Ben Affleck’s residence was seen being thrown out into a trash can. (January 18, 2021) pic.twitter.com/4bxxDC97WZ — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 19, 2021

As previously stated, numerous sources reported on Monday that Affleck and de Armas called it quits. The news came after it was reported in December that the pair had moved in together. A source told PEOPLE, "Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles." The two had been linked together since March 2020 when they were spotted vacationing in de Armas' native Cuba. Throughout summer 2020, the couple was spotted out together numerous times. In April, de Armas even confirmed her relationship with Affleck, whom she stars alongside in the upcoming film Deep Water.

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source close to the pair told PEOPLE about the split. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."