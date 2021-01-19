Ana de Armas Debuts Dramatic New Hairstyle Amid Ben Affleck Breakup

✖

Ana de Armas is rocking a new haircut in the wake of her split from Ben Affleck. The Knives Out actress, 32, appears to have gone for the post-breakup chop in a new video shared on YouTube Sunday, debuting a short, sleek bob with bangs as she gushed over friend Claudia Muma. Keeping the rest of her outfit casual with a white tee and minimal jewelry, the actress looked trendy with a simple winged eyeliner to match her new look.

Monday, PEOPLE reported that de Armas and Affleck had split after first being linked in early 2020 while filming the upcoming movie Deep Water in New Orleans. "Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source said of their breakup. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

(Photo: YouTube)

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source added. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Another source confirmed that Affleck was single to Entertainment Tonight, explaining that there wasn't a big blowout that led to the end of their relationship. "They had little arguments and bickered like any couple but ultimately the relationship just wasn’t working in the way they both wanted it to anymore," they said. "This was a mutual decision."

While the pair, who were photographed over the past several months quarantining together in Los Angeles, have "a lot of love and respect for one another," they agreed that it was time for them to "move on," the insider added: "At the end of the day he chose to be the dad he continues to want to be. Unfortunately they are in different places in their lives."

Affleck had recently introduced de Armas into his life with daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, as well as 8-year-old son Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner following the two going Instagram official with their romance in April for de Armas' 32nd birthday. The two also moved together in late summer, when de Armas was spotted moving her belongings into Affleck's Los Angeles home from her Venice, California residence.