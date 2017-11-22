Ben Affleck Leaves Rehab Facility in Casual Attire Just Before Thanksgiving

Ben Affleck was spotted in casual attire leaving a Buddhist rehab facility in Los Angeles on Wednesday, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The actor reportedly entered the meditation center three hours earlier, accompanied by girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, according to Metro.

When he exited the facility, Affleck was photographed wearing a blue button-up shirt and gray jacket while carrying a can of Diet Coke and a jumper that read “Meditate and destroy.”

Ex-wife Jennifer Garner recently told News.com.au that the couple’s three children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5 — will be spending Thanksgiving with their father.

Garner also admitted she hasn’t “been on a date” since the long-time couple’s split. After working together on projects like Pearl Harbor and Daredevil, the couple began dating in 2004 and were married for 10 years before their separation in 2015. She filed for divorce in April of this year.

“I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position,” the actress said. “It’s something that we are working through. I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating.”

Though Garner seems to be struggling to move on, Affleck began publicly dating Saturday Night Live producer Shookus in July.

As for the rehab center, Affleck has been frequenting the Buddhist rehabilitation facility since allegations of sexual harassment were made against him in October.

Shortly after the 45-year-old actor penned a statement to condemn the “unacceptable” behavior of Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, a Twitter user reminded One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton that Affleck had groped her on camera on TRL in 2003.

After Burton recalled the incident, Affleck issued an apology via Twitter, writing, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Since then, another woman has come forward to accuse the actor of sexual harassment, which Garner finds “annoying,” according to a source.

“Jennifer is very annoyed because it just means more attention on her and the kids as a result of Ben’s actions,” a source told E! News. They added that Garner is “frustrated” with her ex-husband amid mounting allegations against him.

Affleck seems to be facing his allegations head on, though, telling Stephen Colbert he wants to help find a “solution” to the despicable culture of sexual misconduct by men.

“What I was accused of by a woman was of touching her breasts when I gave her a hug. I don’t remember it but I absolutely apologise for it, I certainly don’t think she’s lying,” he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“It’s just the kind of thing we have to as men, as we become more aware of this, be more mindful of our behavior and hold ourselves accountable and say, ‘If I was ever part of the problem, I want to change. I want to be part of the solution,’ ” he added.