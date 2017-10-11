Video of Ben Affleck Groping Hilarie Burton Surfaces

As news of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct saga continues to unravel, many Hollywood elite are either speaking out against him or being consumed into the backlash.

Ben Affleck has found himself in the middle of both camps.

Affleck spoke out against the movie mogul, condemning him of his actions, but the pendulum swung the other way as his own misdeeds are now being brought to light.

In the video above, a young Affleck appeared on MTV’s Total Request Live and was quite proud of his ‘move’ that was publicly put on to One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton.

His statement on Weinstein was among the first in the industry to publicly criticize the behavior when he released a post on Twitter:

The time on the right side of history was short lived as the above video combined with his deteriorated relationship history with Jennifer Lopez as well as Jennifer Gardner, among others.

Affleck has had his own allegations of substance abuse and womanizing in the tabloids for years — most recently being a partial cause of his divorce from Gardner. His brother, Casey, was also at the center of controversy earlier this year, when he won both the Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Actor in Manchester by the Sea. Those awards wins brought back reports of the multiple allegations of sexual harassment and abuse that have followed the younger Affleck to as far back as 2010. Journalist and other celebrities (like Captain Marvel star Brie Larson) made very public rebukes of Affleck during the awards season circuit.