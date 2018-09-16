Casey Affleck Shares Update on Brother Ben After Rehab Return: ‘It Can Be a Very Hard Thing to Do’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have stayed mum of Affleck’s trip to rehab, but his younger brother Casey Affleck provided an update on his latest rehab stint and how his ex-wife inspired him to get sober again.

“Alcoholism has a huge impact on not just the person, but also their family. So, I think for his kids’ sake and for their mom, and for himself, he’s trying to do the work and get it together,” Casey explained to Entertainment Tonight while promoting The Old Man and The Gun.

Casey explained that he and his brother “come from a long line of alcoholics.”

The actor continued, “Ben is an addict and an alcoholic. Most of my grandparents are alcoholics. My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he’s been sober for about 30 years. I’ve been sober for about six years. Ben is trying to put it together, and it can be a very hard thing to do. He has the kind of resources and time, luckily, to take the time and go to a good facility.”

Late last month, Garner hosted an intervention at Affleck’s home, and the Justice League actor agreed to seek treatment at The Canyon at Peace Park in Malibu. Garner reportedly wanted to get Affleck help before reaching a divorce settlement, which they did. The settlement will be filed after Affleck is done with this latest rehab stint. The settlement reportedly gives the couple joint custody of their three children.

Photos of Affleck going in and out of the rehab facility have been published, and Casey said it “can’t be easier” for his older brother with the public watching.

“I don’t envy that. I saw my father struggle with it for many years and nobody was following him around with cameras and stuff. It’s not a great look,” Casey told ET. “But on the other hand, it’s nothing to be ashamed of and it’s good that he’s taken care of.”

Casey previously praised his brother for going to rehab, and recently revealed he also struggles with alcohol addiction.

“He’s recovering and I think it’s very brave of him to take care of what he needs to take care of,” Casey told E! News earlier this week. “He’s handling his business and getting better. I look forward to him being out and back on his feet.”

Affleck’s third rehab stint in 20 years comes two months after he broke up with Lindsay Shookus, whom he dated for a year after breaking up with Garner.

Fans accused Shauna Sexton, the Playboy model Affleck was seen having dinner with before he went to rehab, but she insisted she “never drank around or with him for the record.”

Affleck’s new film, The Old Man and The Gun with Robert Redford, opens on Sept. 28.

