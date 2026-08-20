Beloved Reality Star and ‘DWTS’ Alum Reveals Prognosis After Brain Surgery to Remove Tumor

Joe Amabile is giving fans an encouraging update after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The Bachelor franchise alum and former Dancing with the Stars contestant shared a video to Instagram on Aug. 12, one week after his operation. Amabile said his recovery had been going well overall, though he initially struggled with speech and pain.

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“I’m back. It’s been a full week since my surgery. Recovery has been really great, for the most part,” he said. “I think I struggled at the beginning with speaking. Just like knowing what to say but not being able to say it. And then just pain, obviously.”

Amabile said he has already been able to stop taking prescription pain medication.

“But it’s been a full week. I’m off Oxy. I’m off all the painkillers. I take a few Tylenol here and there,” he said.

He also shared more information about his diagnosis, saying doctors told him his prognosis is “fairly good.” According to Amabile, testing revealed that he has a low-grade astrocytoma, a type of brain tumor that can be malignant.

“When it comes to malignant brain tumors, they don’t know what’s left over,” he explained.

Amabile said his next step will involve ongoing treatment.

“So I will be going on treatment, which is just a pill every day for the rest of my life to put the bad cells to sleep. And hopefully they stay asleep,” he said.

“And that’s it. And that’s all I can do,” he added.

Amabile also acknowledged the messages he has received from fans since news of his surgery became public.

“I know a lot of you have reached out with so much love and support and it means a lot,” he wrote in his Instagram caption. “If I haven’t got back to you it’s not because I didn’t see it, it’s because I don’t like you. Lol jk. I love you guys, I’ve just been very overwhelmed and focused on rest/recovery but the support means so much.”

His wife, Serena Pitt, previously confirmed on Instagram that Amabile was home after his hospital stay. She thanked the medical staff at NYU Langone Health for their care and shared photos from their time at the hospital.

“A few peaceful moments from the hospital,” Pitt wrote. “Incredibly grateful to the team at NYU Langone Health for their endless patience, care, compassion, and kindness these past few days. Joe is home recovering, and we’re so grateful to have been in such good hands.”

Amabile later reached another recovery milestone when his surgical staples were removed Tuesday, Aug. 18.