Beloved Children’s Entertainer Enters Behavioral Health Residential Program: ‘Your Empathy Means the World to Us’

A beloved children’s entertainer is taking a step back to focus on his health.

Bryan Atchison of comedy disco duo Koo Koo has been admitted to a behavioral health program.

The Minneapolis-based duo, also consisting of Neil Olstad, had been on tour since August, with dates set to run through early December across the country. However, on Nov. 11, Olstad took to their Instagram to tell fans that they would be postponing the remainder of their 2025 shows, with the exception of their Silly Shindig in Minneapolis on Dec. 28. They are working on rescheduling the remaining events for sometime next year.



The post goes on to reiterate that Atchison “has been working through mental health issues like depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. Sometimes progress isn’t linear and setbacks happen. At this time Bryan needs further treatment. Being open and honest with all of you about his challenges is something that empowers Bryan. Koo Koo is a cornerstone of our lives, and the support from this community has brought light to a dark time. His perseverance, self-awareness, and commitment to becoming a better, happier person are inspiring to me.”

While Olstad was enthusiastic about next year, revealing they had some stuff planned, such as the Camp Spork tour, new songs, and Season 2 of their TV show Oh Yeah Heck Yeah, things have changed. On Dec. 4, Olstad shared that Atchison was admitted to a behavioral health residential program and is “being treated by a team of professionals who are providing him with structure and care.”

He explained that due to the timeline of the program and “out of an abundance of caution,” they will be canceling Silly Shindig and the Camp Spork shows. “We are both touched by the outpouring of love and support from this wonderful community. Your empathy means the world to us. We’ll get back to playing shows when the time is right.”

The program comes just over five months after Atchison began an eight-week outpatient program for his mental health and mood disorders. “Been growing towards this moment for a while,” he shared on Facebook. “It’s time I get some more help. We will be doing our shows in that time as well. See ya on the road.”

Bryan Atchison and Neil Olstad have been performing as Koo Koo, formerly Koo Koo Kanga Roo, since 2004, after meeting at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. They’re billed as an interactive dance party duo and described as the Beastie Boys meet Sesame Street, with their live shows relying heavily on audience participation. Although they perform for children’s events, they also do mainstream music clubs with rock and punk bands. Koo Koo’s YouTube channel has racked up nearly 420,000 subscribers.