Beloved ABC Star Brings Back Her Iconic Red-Hair Look

Sharna Burgess is embracing a familiar look as she returns to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom.

The professional dancer recently traded her blonde locks for her signature deep red hair, marking another change in her life as she rejoins the competition series for Season 35 after a five-year hiatus.

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“Let’s be real,” Burgess said in a Sept. 25 Instagram video revealing her transformation, “going from this, to this, requires a whole new level of maintenance.”

The 41-year-old Australian dancer is working with hair care brand Amika to keep her new color looking its best. The partnership also helped inspire her decision to return to red after spending time as a blonde.

According to Burgess, the company wanted to bring back her recognizable hair color and develop a campaign focused on maintaining it, per E! News.

“I was like, ‘All right, bet,’” she said. “‘Let’s do it!’”

Burgess is also celebrating her return to the ballroom, where she will compete alongside Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron during the upcoming season.

The dancer confirmed her comeback in an Aug. 24 video shared by Good Morning America, expressing excitement about reuniting with her fellow professionals.

“I’m back. Some of you guys guessed it. Yes, I am here with a special announcement to finally confirm I’m back on Dancing with the Stars, baby,” Burgess said. “I’m going to be competing for that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.”

“I can’t wait to be back in the ballroom with my dancing family,” she added, “and mostly it feels so good to be coming home.”

Burgess also celebrated the announcement on TikTok, where she lip-synced to Beyoncé’s “Partition” alongside fellow DWTS professionals Jenna Johnson and Emma Slater.

“When Dancing with the Stars asks you to come back after 4 seasons off…” she wrote over the video.

“I couldn’t be more ready and excited,” Burgess wrote in the caption. “I love these girlies and my whole dwts family. Heart SO full and so grateful. Let’s gooooooo!!!”

Away from the ballroom, Burgess shares 4-year-old son Zane with her fiancé, actor Brian Austin Green. As she prepares for another season of competition, her return to red marks a homecoming in more ways than one.