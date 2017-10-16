Bella Thorne Celebrates Sunday by Going Bare on Instagram

Bella Thorne isn’t afraid to show off her figure and she did just that with a completely topless photo posted in celebration of the weekend. The 20-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to upload the racy snap.

Happpppy Sunday ✨😋🍌 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

In the image, Thorne can be seen wearing high-waisted blue bottoms while wearing nothing more than a necklace on top. She shot a smile at the camera while strategically protecting her modesty with her arms.

“Happpppy Sunday,” Thorne wrote in the caption.

The picture was met with a mixed reaction from Instagram users. While some stood up for Thorne saying that she should be able to post whatever she wants, others felt differently.

“I’m happy that she is confident with her body but like post a meme about it don’t show the whole world what you (sic) made of cause now not a lot of people respect you for you just your body,” one user commented.

“Very inappropriate for the amount of children who are following her,” another person wrote.

Despite what some Instagram users may think, Thorne is no stranger to sharing risqué pictures on the internet and receiving backlash for it.

The post comes amid rumors that The Duff star is dating 30-year-old Mod Sun, who she has been seen getting cozy with on social media. However, last month she was photographed making out with YouTube star Tana Mongeau at her 20th birthday party.