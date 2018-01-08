Bella Thorne Says She Was Sexually Abused Until Age 14

Bella Thorne opened up about her past sexual abuse on Sunday while showing support for the anti-sexual harassment Time’s Up fundraising campaign.

The 20-year-old former Disney Channel star took to Instagram and wrote, “I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated.”

On Twitter, she shared the same photo with the caption, “I never knew what was right or wrong growing up..I didn’t know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person.”

In December, the actress wrote in a response to a fan on Twitter that she was molested, noting that Disney had nothing to do with it.

Thorne made her comments on Sunday hours before actors and actresses wore all black to the Golden Globes in support of the same Time’s Up campaign, which was launched amid sexual assault and harassment allegations made against producer Harvey Weinstein and a growing list of other powerful men in and outside of Hollywood.

Thorne herself did not attend the awards ceremony but she and many other stars offered their support for the Time’s Up movement on social media beforehand.

The campaign is a fundraiser for the Legal Defense Fund, a charitable organization that helps victims of sexual misconduct find legal representation.