Bella Thorne Poses With Mysterious Baby Bump

Bella Thorne raised a few eyebrows after she posed with a fake baby bump on her Instagram stories Tuesday, cradling the fake bump, which was hidden beneath a blue floral dress.

In the clip, Thorne lovingly strokes her faux bump as she poses in front of a mirror.

It’s unclear whether Thorne was posing with the bump just for fun or if the accessory is for an upcoming project, although she did appear to be filming for her Freeform show, Famous in Love, in several clips from her story before the shot of the bump appeared.

Thorne has been dating rapper Mod Sun since late October.

“This girl has single handedly changed my life + made me so much better of a man. i have never ever been this happy….ive always dreamed of feeling love like this + im savoring every moment of it,” the rapper recently wrote on Instagram.

“Thank u bella bb i was a lil lost when we found each other + i will treasure the conversations we’ve had forever. this life, the next, + the one after that mam.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @bellathorne