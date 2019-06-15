Bella Thorne Accused Ex of ‘Keeping’ Passport and Laptop Amid NSFW Photo Drama

Bella Thorne claimed her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mod Sun, is hurting her career by allegedly keeping her passport. Mod Sun later told TMZ none of her recent claims are true.

Thorne, 21, went on The Jenny McCarthy Show this week, where she claimed her “passport situation” meant she missed a big career opportunity.

“I just recently missed this big work opportunity I had because of this passport situation,” Thorne told McCarthy on the SiriusXM show. “I need my script-writing computer back . . . I’m finishing my series. It’s a final draft.”

After Thorne’s interview with McCarthy aired, Mod Sun told TMZ her comments were not true. He said Thorne called him recently, two months after they broke up, just a few hours before she was scheduled to leave for Paris. As for the computer, Mod Sun claims she got it back when Thorne went to his house in April, the day after the break-up.

Thorne and Mod Sun split in April after dating for more than a year.

On May 29, Mod Sun told TooFab he had Thorne’s belongings in a storage unit and planned to sell them on eBay. He later claimed on Twitter it was all a joke though, writing, “Obviously joking but I’m kinda funny tho.”

However, when Thorne showed up at Mod Sun’s home to pick up her stuff the day after their break-up, his team reportedly called the police. A source told TMZ she went to his Woodland Hills house through a back door when Mod Sun was not home. His team told her to leave, but she refused and they called the police. After police arrived, they chose not to arrest Thorne, as she left the house without causing another incident.

The drama with Mod Sun is playing out while Thorne is in the middle of another controversy. On Saturday morning, she claimed she was hacked, so she chose to post topless photos of herself on Twitter before the hacker could use them as blackmail.

“For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes,” Thorne wrote in an attached note. “I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see.”

Thorne claimed the hacker “sent me multiple nude photos of other celebs, he won’t stop with me or them he will keep going.”

She continued, “For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m f– sick of it, I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DONT GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME.”

Thorne claimed the photos she shared were the ones the hacker was threatening to use for blackmail. She also said she reported him to the FBI, adding “Watch. Your. Mother. F–. Back” at the end of her note.

Thorne is now dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, who recently said at a Pride event in Italy he isa “lucky boy” because Thorne is bisexual.

