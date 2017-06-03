‘Basketball Wives’ Star Laura Govan’s Home Was Robbed, Thieves Steal $700K

Former Basketball Wives: LA star Laura Govan is the latest celebrity to have their home ransacked by burglars.

According to TMZ, Govan found her home ransacked and revealed the robbers made off with a ton of cash and jewelry.

According to the police report, Govan’s San Fernando home was a disaster zone when she came home last month from vacation.

The kitchen window was smashed and items were thrown all over the house. Laura told cops the crooks made off with $98k in cash and $615k in jewelry, which included a $50k Rolex.

Her home is in a gated community, but as that doesn’t seem to matter to these crooks. Govan has a security system, but says she didn’t turn it on so a friend who was watching her dog could easily come and go.

A neighbor told cops she heard the dog barking one night around 1 a.m., but didn’t think much of it.

Govan’s motion sensor doorbell also detected movement that night around 12:44 a.m.. She told cops video footage from her system didn’t save because it’s not connected to the cloud.

No arrests and no suspects have been revealed at this time.

