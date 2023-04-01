Bam Margera Shown Screaming at Wife in Video From Before Arrest

Bam Margera shouted at his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, on video moments before his arrest for public intoxication. TMZ obtained a video Friday showing the Jackass alum pacing inside a dimly lit restaurant before saying, "That's wrong." It's wrong." Boyd is holding their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, when Margera walks over and tells her, "Phoenix has his own mind. ... Let him have his own mind!" In addition to stomping on the floor, the former MTV personality, 43, appeared to be slurring his words during his rant in which he once again shouted, "Let him have his own mind!" As he continued to shout, Margera asked Boyd, 39, "Why do you make me wait five f— five days?" prior to slamming the eatery's front door and shouting, "F— f—!" It appeared his son's custody schedule was causing him concern.

Margera and Boyd were married in October 2013 and welcomed Phoenix in December 2017. Boyd filed for legal separation from Margera in February, asking for both legal and physical custody of their child. She first requested full custody of Phoenix in 2021. In this case, however, Boyd was willing to allow Margera supervised visits to her estranged husband's son, as long as they took place within Los Angeles County and as long as he covered the expenses relating to those visits. Her attorney has stated that Boyd filed the lawsuit "to protect herself and their son" due to her belief that Margera had been under the influence and had been acting "inappropriately" around Phoenix.

In a matter of minutes, after an aggravated Margera was captured on camera shouting at his child in front of the restaurant in Burbank, California, police arrested and booked him for misdemeanor public intoxication. As a result of Margera's substance abuse problems, which have plagued him for a number of years, he has been in and out of rehab and has had a string of legal issues as a result. He was arrested recently for allegedly kicking his new girlfriend in early March. A little over six months ago, he had a stint in rehab following several attempts to escape the facility. Margera has repeatedly extended public expressions of his love for his only child. The star recently revealed a tattoo of his son's name and wrote on Instagram, "I miss Phoenix the wolf so much I had to to get his name tattooed on my f–kin face to remind Nikki she is breaking my heart by not letting me see him."