Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Reveals Wife Suffered Miscarriage

Nick Carter revealed via social media Monday that his wife, Lauren, suffered a miscarriage with their second child.

The Backstreet Boy, who is currently on a solo tour in South America, shared the news in a series of tweets posted Monday night.

“God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months,” he wrote, adding a crying emoji face. “I’m heart broken.”

In a follow-up tweet, he responded to a fan offering their condolences and revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

“It was a little sister for Odin…” he wrote.

At the time, he doubted his ability to perform his final show in Lima, Peru after receiving the devastating news.

“I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima,” Carter wrote.

But an hour later, he decided to take the stage after all, “for the love of [his] fans.”

“This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I’ll be on the stage tonight,” he wrote.

The 38-year-old and Lauren dated throughout the VH1 reality series I Heart Nick Carter and tied the knot in 2014. Before having their 2-year-old son, Odin, Carter mentioned that he never pictured himself as a father — but was thrilled to announce their pregnancy in 2015.

“It feels amazing and it’s crazy how much more in love you can become when you start this phase of your life,” he told Entertainment Tonight about seeing Lauren pregnant.

But Lauren’s pregnancy with Odin was not easygoing; he and Lauren told ET that it was riddled with complications in the beginning.

“In the beginning of this pregnancy, we had complications and weren’t sure if it was going to carry through,” shared Lauren, who later revealed she had lost a baby before getting pregnant with Odin. “It was just first trimester complications that passed, but I didn’t completely connect with my baby until I got later into my second trimester, because I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

They held a special gender reveal on Dancing With The Stars, during Carter’s time on season 21, when he came in second place with Sharna Burgess. During the episode, viewers saw him get emotional when he opened up about a past miscarriage Lauren had.

In recent months, Carter has been under review by the Los Angeles District Attorney over a sexual assault allegation.

“A case was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department on July 31 involving Nick Carter. It remains under review,” a spokesman for the L.A. District Attorney’s office told E! News in August.

The news outlet reports that a victim told the Santa Monica Police Department about an alleged sexual misconduct from 2003 involving Carter. The alleged victim, who police did not identify, initially came forward in February.

Even though police did not identify the accuser, Dream singer Melissa Schuman filed a police report in February, writing that she was “finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. Im filing a police report.”

Schuman accused Carter of sexually assaulting her in 2002, when she was 18 and he was 22. At the time, they were signed to the same label and were working together on a made-for-TV movie.

“I feel I have an obligation now to come forward with the hope and intention to inspire and encourage other victims to tell their story,” Schuman wrote on her blog last year. “We are stronger in numbers. If you are reading this and you have been assaulted, know you don’t have to be silent and you are not alone. I know it’s scary. I’m scared.”

Carter denied any nonconsensual sex with Schuman.

“Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally,” he said.