‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Officially Charged for Leaving Scene of Fatal Accident

Former Bachelor contestant Chris Soules has been charged with a class D felony in connection to the fatal car crash he was involved in on April 24.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Soules was charged with leaving the scene of the accident. His lawyers had attempted to argue that the reality star provided “reasonable assistance” to 70-year-old Kenneth Mosher who was driving the tractor struck by Soules’ truck.

Mosher succumbed to his injuries.

Soules will return to court for his arraignment on May 23 after the court determined that he “did drive a vehicle involved in an accident resulting in the death of any person and did not immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close as possible, and/or failed to return to and remain at the scene of the accident.”

Soules appeared on season 19 of the Bachelor.

