Azealia Banks Slammed for Taking Swipe at DC Young Fly After Ms Jacky Oh's Death

Azealia Banks hasn't stayed out of the headlines since a week ago after she appeared to support Taylor Swift and blast her now ex-boyfriend Matty Healy in her usual fast and furious style. The Harlem rapper lashed out at the comedian DC Young Fly as he mourns the loss of the mother of his children -- even though Banks goes for a low blow as a rapper renowned for being vicious. Taking to Instagram, Banks made a scathing attack on DC Young Fly, referencing when she appeared on Wild' N Out as a guest star and was driven to tears. The host Nick Cannon and everyone on the show gets roasted, but Banks appeared to take it personally. As many social media users retweeted, Banks singled out DC Young Fly for her message, saying his insecurities drove him to hurl insults at her during Wild' N Out. She took it even further by bringing the late Ms. Jacky Oh into the mix.

"Dc Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred self as jokes pointed a women's beauty," began Banks' rant. "Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin." There was also a reference to the show where she was seen crying tears as DC Young Fly and the cast made jokes at her expense. After noting that her tears were motivated by "rage," Banks then talked about Ms. Jacky Oh. "That Jackie o girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself," Banks continued. Towards the end of her rant, Banks mentions that Jack Oh died at 32 on the rapper's 32nd birthday (May 31). She ended the rant with, "You n— are going to learn to stop f— with me."

Azealia Banks reacts to the death of Wild’n Out host Jacky Oh via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/etlq6Ti9wt — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) June 7, 2023

As DC Young Fly mourns the loss of his loved one, he has appealed to fans and the public for privacy as the family moves forward. Meanwhile, Twitter has criticized Banks for her digs at DC Young Fly and Ms. Jacky Oh. One user tweeted a video of a man playing a one-person band/piano device and wrote, "I just know that this is what it sounds like in Azealia Banks head at any given moment, a chaotic mess." "Azealia Banks is a weird, sad, and disturbed individual," another person commented. "Nothing about her is funny, and what does she mean, she 'won'? And why is she making that woman's death about her? Anyone who is a fan of this woman is also very weird and disturbed." A different Twitter user wrote, "i only know azealia banks the musician. she doesn't exist outside of my spotify," while another posted, "Azealia Banks made a message to dc young fly & his family…. like this was so not needed. That lady has babies and this is not some type of karma ritual."