Ms Jacky Oh, Former 'Wild 'N Out' Star, Dead at 32

The Wild N' Out family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Former Wild N' Out girl, Ms Jacky Oh, died on March 31 at the age of 32. She was a mother of three, and the longtime partner of one of the show's standouts, DC Young Fly. The pair first met in 2015. She spent five seasons on the show before moving on to create her own lipgloss line, and she worked as a social media influencer. Media reports note that DC was filming the MTV comedy series in Atlanta when he received the devastating news. Ms Jacky was reportedly in Miami undergoing a "mommy makeover" at the time of her death. Her death is currently under review. The plastic surgeon's office where she went for her procedure confirmed her passing, as well as a representative from BET, and her family.

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons," the BET Media Group spokesperson said, as reported by PEOPLE Magazine. "More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time," their statement concluded.

She remained active on social media where she promoted her products and shared glimpses of her family life. She also sold real estate and had a popular YouTube channel with over 800k subscribers. The last YouTube video blog she shared was her taking her children to see Disney's The Litttle Mermaid. Her last Instagram post was on May 19, a video of her three children sleeping. Ms Jacky and DC had two daughters – Nova and Nala – and a son, Prince.

Several famous faces have sent their condolences, including comedian Deray Davis, Kandi Burruss, Yung Miami, and Queen Naija. DC hasn't spoken publicly about the tragedy. The statement was also shared on Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N' Out Facebook page.