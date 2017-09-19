Azalea Banks Poses Completely Nude, Fans Compare Her to Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni

Azealia Banks has posed for a new nude photoshoot, but that's just part of the controversy surrounding the hip-hop artist.

Banks is shown nude in the photos posted on the Daily Mail with some sparkling gold paint on various parts of her body. While the look is turning enough heads, it's the comment section that's stirring up the drama.

Many fans are comparing the "212" rapper to Tokyo Toni, the mother of Blac Chyna.

As the photos were shared on Instagram, commenters chimed in comparing Banks' facial features to Toni, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter.

"I thought that was Blac Chyna's mom," wrote one commenter.

Another wrote that Banks was "Tokyo's other daughter."

Neither woman has chimed in about the comparison yet.

See selfies of Banks and Toni below to see how their similarities stack up.

Azealia Banks everybody A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Y y'all so damn worried about Chyna n Ms Toni? LIVE AND LET LIVE!!! #mstoni 💕Spread positivity not negativity A post shared by @tokyotoni on Jul 16, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

