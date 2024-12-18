Author Chiung Yao Dies by Suicide

Chiung Yao (born Chen Che), whose love stories captivated generations of Chinese readers and viewers, died by suicide at her home in Taiwan’s Tamsui District on Dec. 4. The 86-year-old author left behind a poignant farewell message to her fans, translated in full by What’s on Weibo: “To all my dear friends: Do not cry, do not grieve, and do not feel sad for me. I have already fluttered away effortlessly. I love the word ‘翩然’ [piānrán]. It represents flying in the air independently, easily, and freely.”

Her body was discovered after she “asked her secretary to go home and check it out at noon. When the secretary entered Chiung Yao’s home in Tamsui District, he was shocked to realize that something was wrong.” Emergency services were called immediately, though responders found “no breathing and heartbeat” upon arrival, according to TVBS.

Chiung Yao’s impact on Chinese entertainment was profound – per Gospel Herald, comparable to “what Taylor Swift is to pop music” – with over 70 novels to her name, of which more than 55 were adapted into films and 34 into television series. Her television adaptations created their own genre known as “Qiong Yao Dramas,” with landmark productions like My Fair Princess achieving record-breaking viewership of 62.8% (approximately 300 million viewers per episode) in mainland China.

In a Facebook post she wrote on the day she died, she explained her decision: “Death is a journey everyone must take. I don’t want to leave it to fate or wither away slowly. I want to take control of this final chapter,” The New York Times translated. She elaborated in her final message that “God has not designed the process of life particularly well. When a person grows old, they have to go through a very painful period of ‘becoming weak, degeneration, illness, hospitalization, treatment, and fatal illness.’”

Her passing sparked discussions about end-of-life dignity in Taiwan while also raising legal questions about potential charges of neglect for those aware of her intentions. Following her wishes, the family announced on Dec. 5 that they would forgo memorial services to minimize public burden.

Chiung Yao’s literary journey began with Outside the Window in 1963, a semi-autobiographical story of a doomed romance between a high school student and her Chinese literature teacher. She went on to publish more than 60 novels and short-story collections, many becoming cultural touchstones across the Chinese-speaking world.

In her stories, love was portrayed as the ultimate force worth sacrificing everything for – from family ties and professional success to social standing and physical wholeness. This is evidenced in her 1973 novel Fantasies Behind the Pearly Curtain, in which a character declares, “You only lost one of your legs. What she lost was her love.”

The author had been a vocal advocate for dignified death since her second husband, Ping Hsin-tao, suffered a stroke. Their relationship itself had been the subject of public fascination, as they married in 1979 after an eight-year divorce battle with his first wife.

In her final message, she urged younger generations to “take note of the way I died” (via What’s on Weibo): “For those of you who are still young, never give up on life lightly. Momentary setbacks or blows may be the ‘training’ for a beautiful life. I hope you will be able to endure those, as I did, and live to 86, 87.. years old.”

At the time of her passing, Chiung Yao’s estimated net worth was around 2.5 billion yuan (approximately 350 million USD). While some critics argue her romantic narratives promoted traditional gender roles and problematic romantic relationships, her influence on Chinese entertainment and culture remains undeniable, having created stories that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.