Actor Dies by Suicide, Letter Found at Scene: Song Jae Rim Was 39

Korean actor Song Jae Rim was discovered dead in his Seoul apartment on Nov. 12. The Seongdong Police Station confirmed finding a two-page letter at his residence in the Seongdong District, where authorities responded around 12:30 p.m. after a friend, arriving for a scheduled lunch, made the discovery and alerted police according to Naver.

“At this point in the investigation, there are no signs of foul play,” a police official stated, per Soompi. “As of now, no suspicion of murder or other crimes has been confirmed.” The bereaved family expressed to Yonhap News their desire to “hold a small funeral with just the family.”

Born in 1985, Song began his entertainment career as a model before transitioning to acting with his debut in the 2009 film Actresses. He gained prominence through his portrayal of Kim Je-woon, a taciturn warrior guarding the king in the 2012 drama The Moon Embracing the Sun. His performance in the role brought him widespread recognition and launched his career as a prominent television actor.

Over the next decade, his versatile career expanded to include appearances in numerous television series, including Flower Boy Ramen Shop, Inspiring Generation, Two Weeks, Goodbye Mr. Black, Bad Girls, Our Gap-soon, Surfing House, and Let Me Hear Your Song. His film credits encompassed both mainstream and independent productions, including Grand Prix, The Suspect, Crazy Love, Yacha, Bait, and Plop: A Man Who Lost His Business.

Song achieved additional fame and popularity by participating in the MBC entertainment show We Got Married with actress Kim So-eun in 2014, earning both Best New Actor and Best Couple awards. Throughout his career, he worked without agency representation, which limited available information about his recent activities and professional circumstances.

His most recent television appearances included roles in JTBC’s My Secret Romance and Tving’s Empress Woo this year. He also demonstrated his range as a performer by taking to the stage, appearing in the theatrical production Wife in February. His final performance was in the musical The Rose of Versailles, which concluded on Oct. 13, where he portrayed the character Florian Victor Clément de Geraudel.

A funeral service has been arranged at Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital funeral hall, Room 2, beginning at 5:30 p.m. KST today, with the ceremony scheduled for Nov. 14 at noon. The family has selected Seoul Metropolitan Crematorium as the burial site. The private nature of the service is consistent with the family’s wishes for an intimate farewell.

