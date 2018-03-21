Resurfaced Photo of Aubrey O’Day Playing Footsie With Her Beau Could Be Donald Trump Jr.

In a newly resurfaced photo, Aubrey O’Day is pictured playing footsie with a beau who could be Donald Trump Jr.

In the photo posted to O’Day’s Twitter account, her feet can be seen being covered by a larger pair of feet, presumably belonging to the eldest son of President Donald Trump.

“My babe is protecting my feet from bunion attacks! True Love Feet,” she wrote in a caption on the photo.

The picture was posted in 2012, which is around the same time that O’Day and Trump Jr. are alleged to have had a romantic relationship.

While Trump Jr. almost never posts photos that reveal his feet, they were discovered in one Instagram post, as discovered by The Daily Mail, and a comparison between the two photos appears to show some similarities in size and shape, though it is unconfirmed if Trump Jr.’s feet are the ones featured in O’Day’s post.

Amidst the reports that Trump Jr. and O’Day had an affair, it has also been revealed that the singer recorded two songs about their relationship.

Back in 2012, O’Day recorded a dance-pop remix of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” as reported by Us Weekly.

She rewrote the lyrics to include lines like, “Now and then I think of when we were together / Like when you told me that your marriage was a lie,” and, “But you were scared to ruin your family’s name / Your wife’s the only one glad we are over.”

O’Day also altered the lyrics to sing, “Now you’re just some a—hole that I used to know,” and “You’re just a f—ing liar that I used to know.”

In 2013, O’Day put out Between Two Evils, her debut solo EP. That album contained a track titled “DJT” which is an original track that is reportedly about her affair with Trump Jr., but it went mostly overlooked until recently.

“DJT” contains lyrics such as, “You can say it was all a f—ing fairytale, or you can say it was real,” and, “I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself.”

The song ends with O’Day singing, “I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die.”

To understand how all this came to be, you have to jump back to 2012, when O’Day appeared on the The Celebrity Apprentice 5.

Unfortunately, the former Danity Kane band member was one of the first to be fired by Donald Trump, along with comedian Lisa Lampanelli.

This, however, is reportedly when she first met and began the alleged extramarital affair with Trump Jr., who appeared on the series as well.

According to sources, O’Day fell “hard” for Trump Jr. after he told her that he no longer loved his wife.

“She thought they were going to be together for real,” MSN reports a source said of O’Day’s feelings for the son of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. is said to have broken things off between the two of them after wife Vanessa Trump discovered emails they had sent one another. The relationship reportedly lasted from 2011 until 2013.