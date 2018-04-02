Aubrey O’Day Sends April Fool’s Day Message in Knit Underwear Photo

Aubrey O’Day, the singer and Celebrity Apprentice contestant who reportedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., had a special April Fool’s Day message.

The photo, posted to O’Day’s Twitter account on Sunday, shows the 34-year-old wearing revealing black and white knit underwear and flashing a peace sign at the camera. “Don’t be a fool,” O’Day captioned the photo, using the hashtag “April Fool’s Day.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the news that Vanessa Trump had filed for divorce from Trump Jr., a number of sources began reporting that O’Day began an affair with Trump in 2011, when she appeared on the fifth season of Celebrity Apprentice.

Although she has not spoken out herself, TMZ claims she confirmed it to insiders close to her. They claim she also has “proof” of the affair, which started after Trump told O’Day his marriage to Vanessa Trump was crumbling. One report from Us Weekly even cites a source who says Trump wanted to have a baby with her.

Trump also reportedly told his father, future President Donald Trump, about the affair. Trump Senior reportedly told his oldest son to “knock it off” after his eldest son said he planned on ending his marriage.

Since reports of the affair arose, O’Day’s past body of work has been combed over for references to the affair many missed before. In early 2012, the singer/songwriter, who posed for Playboy and appeared in Hairspray on Broadway, recorded a cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know.” Along with tweaking the lyrics to make apparent references to someone who told her his marriage was coming to an end,” she also posed topless with words like “cheater,” “liar,” and “seduction” written across her body for a music video.

In 2013, she put out Between Two Evils, her debut solo EP. On a track called “DJT,” O’Day sang lyrics such as “You can say it was all a f—ing fairytale, or you can say it was real,”and “I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself.” At the end, she sings, “I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die.”

O’Day also joked about being pregnant during the affair and posted a photo of herself playing footsies with a mysterious man in 2012.