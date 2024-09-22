Ashton Kutcher Under Fire for Resurfaced Video With Diddy at Party

With Diddy's arrest earlier this week, all eyes are on his friends and associates from across the entertainment world and beyond. According to InTouch Weekly, one name near the top of the list is reportedly Ashton Kutcher.

As the outlet points out, Kutcher actually talked about his time at the parties and the many things he couldn't talk about. It came during his 2019 appearance on Hot Ones, where he laughed about his time partying with the disgraced rap mogul.

"I've got a lot I can't tell. Can't tell that one either ... I'm cycling through them," Kutcher jokes during the chat. "Diddy party stories...weird man."

Diddy, real name Sean Combs, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 16, by Homeland Security after months of investigating the Bad Boy founder. This includes the pair of raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles, leading to charges of racketeering and sex trafficking alongside the reveal of lurid details about his infamous "freak offs."

In the raids, law enforcement seized narcotics and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil. The latter tidbit turned into a viral moment online after Diddy's arrest. At these parties, Diddy is accused of alleged manipulation and luring of women to participate in these sexual activities with male commercial sex workers between 2009 and today. The 54-year-old is also facing charges for transportation for prostitution.

On top of those charges, Diddy is also accused of verbal, physical and sexual abuse. These charges are highlighted by the hotel video that showed Diddy attacking ex-girlfriend Cassie, a video that had been allegedly suppressed by the rapper due to its nature.

"[Diddy] relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled – creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice," the indictment reads.

Diddy is currently being held at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center and has been placed on suicide watch due to his high-profile status. His request for appeal on bond denial was also denied, meaning he'll be in lockup until his trial.