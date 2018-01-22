Ashley Graham Shares Topless Wakeup Photo on Instagram

Ashley Graham woke up on Sunday and posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram.

“To get out of bed or not, that is the Sunday morning question,” the 30-year-old wrote in the caption. She included a shining sun emoji, and cropped the photo just so it could be acceptable to Instagram’s standards.

On Monday, Graham posted a much more reserved photo, where she is wearing a denim skirt from Maria Rinaldi. Graham also wore a Rinalki denim skirt and denim top on the cover of Cosmopolitan Russia.

Graham has tested the limits of Instagram several times before, including on Thursday. She posted a throwback topless photo with her husband Justin Ervin’s hands covered her breasts.

“Find that one who can support you in every way,” Graham wrote.

“I’m being my real raw self and that’s what I always preach anyway. What you see is what you get,” Graham told PEOPLE about her Instagram posts.

While most of Graham’s fans love her sexy photos, she recently drew criticism by appearing on an episode of Khloe Kardashian‘s Revenge Body. In the show, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star helps regular people make drastic lifestyle changes. It has been criticized for promoting revenge as a motive for wanting to lose weight.

As Women’s Health notes, Graham was a mentor for one of the show’s contestants, Kelsey Rose, who wanted to become a model. She put her career on hold after a car accident and started gaining weight.

Graham promoted her appearance on Instagram, where fans turned out in droves to express their disappointment.

“So disappointing,” one person wrote. “Just the name Revenge Body sounds like a body shaming program.”

“It was so disheartening to hear she was on the show. Like all her hard BoPo work and campaign was a sham. She’s a sellout like every other celebrity,” another added.

“I’m still disappointed, and I don’t believe this show has a healthy place in media,” another added.

“I really think you don’t fit in this programme. I just watched one episode and it was all about losing weight makes you worthy of love. I thought you didn’t support that bs,” one fan added.

