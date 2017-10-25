Ashley Graham Pulls Down Bikini Bottom to Reveal Rare Glimpse of Tattoo

Ashley Graham is offering her fans a rare peek at her hip tattoo that she has to pull her bikini bottoms down to expose. The 29-year-old model took to social media on Tuesday to upload the daring snap.

The Vogue cover girl showed off her ink while pulling down her white swimsuit bottoms as she snapped a selfie. The tattoo is a traditional symbol for Graham’s star sign: Scorpio.

Graham is spending time in the Bahamas with her friends. The trip comes just days before she celebrates her 30th birthday on October 30.

The daring selfie was uncharacteristic for Graham as she typically likes to sport a sultry look during photo shoots rather than the playfully steamy vibe she shared in the bikini snap.

This isn’t the only time that Graham has shown off her figure on social media in the past few days. Also on Tuesday, she uploaded a video in which she is rocking the same white bikini. Graham was filmed feeding a massive wild pig in the ocean along with her other pals.

“Heeeeeeeere Piggy Piggy!” she captioned the snap.