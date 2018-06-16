Ashley Graham Shows off Killer Curves in White Lingerie

Ashely Graham showed off her killer curves in a new Instagram post Friday to help promote new additions to her Ashley Graham Lingerie line.

The artfully lit photo shows the 30-year-old in white lace lingerie, leaning against a plain white box.

“Searching for the perfect bridal look to sizzle on your wedding night?” reads the caption. She then asked her fans to check out the Ashley Graham Lingerie White Essentials Collection by Addition Elle. The collection is available at select Macy’s stores and Macys.com.

This is not the first time Graham has shared head-turning photos from the White Essentials Collection photo shoot. She shared the first collection of photos back on May 16. According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the new line only caters to women wearing sizes 12 to 26.

Graham herself will not have to worry about wearing the white lingerie on a wedding night though, since she has been married to Justin Ervin since 2010.

Graham has spent much of her career making sure women of all sizes and ages can feel comfortable in swimwear. She was recently joined by her mother, Linda, for a Swimsuits For All campaign to prove that women in their 50s can still rock a bikini.

“What I want is for women my mother’s age to feel empowered and to know that they too can look just as hot in a one-piece, a two-piece, or string bikini,” Graham told Vogue in February. “I believe that beauty is beyond, age, race, or size, and it’s not a trend — at every stage of your life, you can feel beautiful.”

In May, Graham joined Brooke Shields for another Swimsuits for All campaign, reports Us Weekly. In another campaign, her photos were notably not retouched.

“This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career. I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching,” Graham said in a statement about the unretouched campaign.

While Graham thinks her recent success is proof the fashion world has changed, she told PEOPLE last year there is still room for improvement.

“Where we’re lacking is in the designer and buyer relationship. Buyers are not buying the size 22, size 24 clothes that the designers are making and then sometimes it makes the designers not want to make that size because the buyers are not buying it,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model said. “So there still is so much like that that needs to happen behind the scenes.”

