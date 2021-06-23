'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell Removed From Flight After Altercation With Wife

✖

Arrow star Stephem Amell was removed from a Delta flight on Monday following an altercation with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell. TMZ and Page Six both confirmed that the actor and his wife were set to travel back home to Los Angeles aboard a Delta flight departing from Austin, Texas when the alleged incident occurred. They had attended the ATX Television Festival over the weekend.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. local time. According to the outlets, Amell and his wife reportedly got into a disagreement aboard the flight, during which the actor appeared intoxicated. Amell is said to have screamed at Cassandra Jean, whom TMZ said buried "her face in embarrassment." A flight attendant repeatedly asked Amell to lower his voice, and when he refused, an air marshall and three flight attendants escorted the actor off the plane.

An incident aboard the flight was confirmed by a spokesperson for the airline. While the spokesperson did not confirm Amell's identity, they described the passenger as "unruly" in a statement to Page Six confirming that "Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin." Despite the delay, "the flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport."

After reports of the incident surfaced Wednesday morning, Amell released a statement on social media. While the actor said he was removed from the flight, he contradicted reports on the intensity of the argument with his wife and his behavior. "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed," Amell said, adding that he "rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle."

At this time, the actor's wife has not released a public statement. Cassandra Jean reportedly remained aboard the Delta flight with "her companions" and returned home to Los Angeles as planned. The couple married in December 2012 before again tying the knot in New Orleans in May 2013. They share 7-year-old daughter Mavi Alexandra Jean Amell. The couple had been in Austin to attend the ATX Television Festival, which they documented on social media.