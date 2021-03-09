'Heels' on STARZ: Stephen Amell Poses in Full Costume for First Look at Wrestling Drama

✖

Actor Stephen Amell just provided the first look at his Heels character. The Emerald Archer-turned-professional wrestler posted two photos on social media. He and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) stood side-by-side in their full wresting outfits.

"HIT OUR MUSIC!!!" Amell wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He stood ready to enter the wrestling arena while wearing a leather vest with his name on the back, a championship belt, and a pair of wrestling bottoms that featured a spade on the rear. Ludwig stood next to him in red glittery wrestling pants. He had long hair and eye shadow.

The photos created excitement among wrestling fans and future viewers of Heels, but Amell also took some time to poke fun at himself and Ludwig. He posted the photos in his Stories and added different captions. "They finally did a sequel to Men in Tights," Amell joked.

Ludwig also posted the photos on his Instagram profile and expressed excitement about the upcoming wrestling series. "Introducing Jack and Ace spade. HERE WE GO!!!" Ludwig wrote while adding in a series of show-related captions. "This show guys...this frikin show. Strap yourselves in."

Amell has been providing a series of updates about Heels throughout the production process. He has shown off the new additions to the cast, a group that includes former NFL linebacker James Harrison and former WWE superstar CM Punk. Each time, he has increased the level of excitement among his fans.

While Amell has continued to ramp up the interest among viewers, production has not taken place without setbacks. The actor previously revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He dropped the news during an appearance on the podcast Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum and detailed how the first few days just "sucked."

Along with the positive coronavirus test, Amell also suffered a back injury. According to a statement from STARZ, the incident occurred when he was performing a stunt. The stunt coordinators and medical personnel immediately assessed the actor. He spent time at home recuperating before returning to set.

Heels focuses on the men and women trying to build careers in professional wrestling. The show is set in a Georgia community and follows a family-owned wrestling promotion. Amell plays the heel, Jack Spade, while Ludwing plays his brother and the hero character, Ace Spade. The two brothers clash over their late father's legacy while facing off in the ring.