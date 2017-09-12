Armie Hammer and Amber Tamblyn Call out James Wood for Hypocritical Comments

After James Woods retweeted a negative comment about the upcoming critically-acclaimed film Call Me By Your Name, which stars Armie Hammer as a 24-year-old academic who falls in love with his 17-year-old male student (Timothée Chalamet), Hammer himself took to Twitter to slam Woods’ hypocritical comments.

“As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency,” Woods wrote, adding the hashtag “NAMBLA,” an acronym for the North American Man/Boy Love Association, an organization that supports the decriminalization of consenting relationships between men and underage boys.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hammer soon responded to the dig, writing, “Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?”

Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 11, 2017

E! News reports that Hammer was referencing Woods’ nearly six-year relationship with Ashley Madison, which began in 2007 when Woods was 59 and Madison was 19.

Woods later dated Kristen Bauguess in 2013, when Woods was 66 and Bauguess was 20.

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. “I’m 16” I said. “Even better” he said. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

Actress Amber Tamblyn also chimed in on the matter, tweeting, “James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said.”

Woods responded to both actors’ statements on Twitter, writing, “The first is illegal,” in reference to Hammer’s tweet, and, “The second is a lie,” in reference to Tamblyn’s.

Woods added that he likes Hammer “as an actor” and doesn’t “pay any attention really” when the “libs are yelping.”

“Final word on this,” he concluded, “I don’t give a s— what liberals think.”



Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com