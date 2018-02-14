‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Star Arielle Kebbel’s Sister Found Two Weeks After Disappearance

Actress Arielle Kebbel‘s sister Julia and her dog have been found two weeks after they went missing.

“It is with great joy and relief that I share the wonderful news that my sister, Julia, and her dog, Cindy, have been found safe,” wrote Kebbel, 32, on Instagram on Tuesday. “While we do ask for privacy at this time, my family and I want to thank everyone for all of your love and support over the past two weeks. We are so grateful to every single person who helped spread the word and joined us in our search. We would also like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue for their efforts in bringing Julia home.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Julia was reunited with her family early Tuesday morning and said both she and her dog are OK.

The Fifty Shades Freed actress pleaded with her social media followers for help finding her sister on Feb. 3, saying she was last seen walking her Chocolate Labrador Retriever around 11 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 36-year-old is 5 foot 3 inches, weighs about 105 pounds, and has fair skin and bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both forearms: a lock and a key on one arm and a blue rising Phoenix on the other.

In the weeks that would follow, Kebbel continued to share updated flyers and info about a candlelight vigil to find Julia.

On Monday, a day before Julia was reunited with her family, Kebbel shared a photo of the word “love” on Instagram, writing an ode to her sister.

“I saw this on my search for you yesterday. I stopped and I prayed. I love you. And I will continue to send love to you. I pray for protection all around you and I pray that wherever you are, you know you are loved,” Kebbel wrote.

“We are so grateful and touched by the incredible support we have received from everyone,” Kebbel said in a statement Feb. 5. “We are hopeful that she is safe and will not stop looking until she is back home with us.”

Kebbel’s most recent credits include Fifty Shades Freed, which in its opening weekend helped the Fifty Shades franchise break $1 billion. In the film, she plays an architect who drives a wedge between the franchise’s central couple.

Other credits of Kebbel’s include unREAL and Ballers.