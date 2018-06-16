Ariel Winter’s Most Snappiest and Sassy Social Media Moments

Ariel Winter is no stranger controversy, but the Modern Family star doesn’t have any time to waste on internet trolls.

The outspoken star is always ready with snappy comeback for her haters, preaching confidence and the right to live her life as she chooses. She also uses humor to take down rumors, a tactic she employed after a headline claimed she was “desperate” for her boyfriend to propose.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yes and I’m already pregnant to seal the deal,” Winter tweeted in response. “I WILL HAVE HIM!!!!! MUAHAHAHA!”

Yes and I’m already pregnant to seal the deal. I WILL HAVE HIM!!!!! MUAHAHAHA! https://t.co/aPDHJp85BU — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) August 17, 2017

From comments about her outfits to her boyfriend and pretty much anything else she does, the 20-year-old has seen it all and couldn’t be bothered.

Here, some of her best social media responses to the manufactured drama.

Freedom of fashion

Winter is often criticized for her fashion choices, but the 19-year-old is always quick to remind fans that everyone is entitled to wear what they want, when they want.

During a recent Modern Family panel, the actress came under fire for sporting a cocktail dress to the event while the rest of her co-stars kept things casual. Winter responded to the firestorm on Instagram, noting that being yourself is the most important thing when it comes to fashion.

“Why [the f—] does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel?” the teen queried. “Why do I have to be like everyone else.”

“Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?” she continued. “WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over.”

No thanks, paparazzi

It’s no secret that paparazzi photos are a largely unwanted part of celebrity life, and Winter addressed the issue in July when she used Instagram to share a photo of her taken while out running errands.

In the snap, Winter sports a black tank top and jeans as she holds her bag and an oil can that she says is filled with milk.

“I felt the need to point out that I am carrying a milk filled oil can cup I got from Cars Land,” the actress captioned the image. “F— with me.”

Too busy for body critics

The star received some online heat in July after sharing an Instagram photo of herself in a pair of shorts and lace top, with social media users writing that the actress was appearing to “squeeze” into the shorts.

Naturally, this didn’t sit well with Winter, who pointed out that it’s no one’s business what she wears.

“Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts,” she tweeted. “It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone.”

“I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops,” she continued. “I’m a normal girl. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.”

“Please leave young women alone,” Winter concluded. “We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays,” she said in her statement. “Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!! Rant over!”

Leave Levi alone

Winter’s boyfriend, Levi Meaden, has also been run through the rumor mill, with a story recently circulating alleging that she is financially supporting Meaden.

The actress took to Instagram to vehemently deny the claims, noting that she would never pay Meaden, nor would he ever accept her money.

“I have a BOYFRIEND and a PERSONAL ASSISTANT who are NOT the same person. I would NEVER pay my boyfriend ANY sort of allowance, nor would he EVER accept if I offered,” Winter wrote. “He BUYS his own stuff whether it’s for me for himself, and he more than pulls his weight for our life.”

She continued, “I HATE fake news, but I guess that’s what our world has come to. Get your s–t straight. I don’t support anyone, and I don’t need anyone to support me. He’s got a full career (including something huge that’s new) and works hard for it. He’s not just someone’s boyfriend. So if you don’t know us, don’t comment. Xoxo.”

Won’t stop, can’t stop…

Winter founder herself in some hot water yet again for one of her outfits last winter.

The Modern Family actress was spotted in a photo with her co-star Nolan Gould. The two were photographed at a holiday party held for the “kids” on the ABC sitcom alongside Rico Rodriguez and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, among other.

Winter was wearing a pink crop top that flashed her abs, and some Instagram commenters didn’t think it was an appropriate choice for the event. But that never stopped Winter from wearing what she wants.

Winter met with criticism from trolls earlier this spring after one accused of her constantly looking “thirsty” in images because of her wardrobe choices.

After Winter and her Modern Family costars hit the red carpet at a For Your Consideration event, actress Sarah Hyland posted a photo of her Winter, writing how she loved “these people” with all her heart. But one commenter decided to ask, “Why does Ariel look so thirsty all the time?”

Winter responded to the troll with layers of sarcasm.

“I’m SO thirsty!!! Haven’t had water in hours. God, I can’t believe you tell I’m dehydrated from this pic,” she wrote.