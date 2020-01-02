Ariel Winter Reveals Cheeky Thong Video While Celebrating 2020 With New Rumored Beau Luke Benward

Modern Family star Ariel Winter showed off her gorgeous figure in a new video posted to social media featuring a bright green thong bikini with a sheer white, crop top. The actress, who turns 22 this month, shared the video with her 4.1 million fans on Instagram and fans went crazy. Winter’s video was shot on the shore of an Orange County beach in California, as she faced the ocean before turning back to face the camera throwing up the peace sign with both hands.

View this post on Instagram ✌🏼2020✌🏼#happynewyear ✌🏼 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 1, 2020 at 5:08pm PST

One fan posted, “Peaches come to mind for some reason,” while someone commented, “Okay, I see you [peach emoji].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The California native celebrated the new year quietly in the southern part of the state with rumored new man Luke Benward. “She’s definitely having fun with Luke right now,” one source told Hollywood Life in December. “She’s considered him one of her best friends for quite some time now and he’s been in her life for a while.”

The two have been close friends for several years now, long before they ever considered taking things to a romantic level. Although the two have been hanging out a lot lately, they may not be rushing things because the insider said the actress still considers herself “single.”

“Despite being seen with Luke, Ariel is considering herself finally single and happier than she has been in a long time. She takes her relationships very seriously and when she falls in love she throws every bit of herself into it,” the source explained.

If the two are more serious than what’s being led on, this would be her first relationship since ending things with ex Levi Meaden last August. While things supposedly ended then, it’s said that the two didn’t actually make things official until early October. Winter and the Breaking Bad actor dated for three years and even lived together in Los Angeles. Their differences are eventually what tore the former couple apart.

“Ariel absolutely loves going out and is enjoying single life and partying up a storm,” the source revealed. “Finally now she is back to her old self and her friends are over the moon. Everyone sees how happy she is right now.”