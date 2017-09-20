Ariel Winter’s Mother Slams Her Fashion Choices

Ariel Winter’s estranged mother shares some emotional words about her daughter’s fashion choices following the 19-year-old’s daring look at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

“I just want to see her have respect for herself,” Crystal Workman told Inside Edition, adding, “and have some class.” The interview was published on Tuesday, September 19 — the same day Winter posted a three-page rant to body shamers who deem many of her outfit choices inappropriate or overly sexual.

The Modern Family star hit the Emmys red carpet in a high-neck, double thigh-high slit black and silver sequined dress. Even she commented that the look went against her usual cleavage-baring gowns.

#Emmys #2017 💎 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Her mother remembers one look in particular that upset her the most — a paparazzi photo of Winter in a bikini, posing in an unusual fashion.

“That one in particular where her leg is raised and she is holding a martini glass, all I could do was cry and feel sorry for her,” she explained.

Winter has had a rocky relationship with her mother for many years. She was first removed from Workman’s home in 2012 after she confided in an on-set teacher an allegation of physical and emotional abuse. The actress’ sister, Shanelle Workman, was named her legal guardian in 2014, and Winter was emancipated from her mother in May 2015.

Though her daughter will not speak to her, Workman maintains that Winter is in need of her mother.

“I feel that Ariel is starving for attention,” she said. “I feel that this is a cry for help from my child.”

She added that she wants to repair her relationship with her famous daughter. “Ariel was my baby doll, we were inseparable,” she said. “Its time to fix your relationship with your mom. Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter.”

Just before Workman’s interview was published, Winter addressed her haters — and took a dig at her mom — in a lengthy Instagram post.

After slamming those who criticized her for wearing short shorts to the grocery store, she moved on to a more personal topic.

“I’d also like to address the tweets I get saying ‘you accused your mother of sexualizing you yet you’re a whore,’ ” the young actress wrote. “I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24. I was 8-13 years old. I wasn’t an ADULT as I am now.”

The tweets reference a comment Winter made in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In the story, Winter said her mother would have done anything to boost the young actress into stardom, even put her in nude scenes if given the opportunity.

“As you mature at 16, 17, 18, you further develop your own identity and can make decisions for yourself,” she continued in the post. “And just because I DECIDE to show my body occasionally doesn’t mean I’m unintelligent or that I’m talentless or that I have no self respect.”

