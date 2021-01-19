Ariel Winter Lounges in Baby Yoda Jammies as She Embraces Her Freckles

Ariel Winter is just like the rest of us. That’s because like many others across the globe, rocking Baby Yoda merchandise is a regular occurence and it appears to be true for the Modern Family star. Over the weekend, Winter shared a collection of photos of herself rocking some pajamas featuring the cute little green guy from The Mandalorian.

In the post, she also showed off her freckles, which she says have somehow stuck around despite being in quarantine for much of 2020. “What we dreamed 2021 would be vs. the s---show 2021 turned out to be,” Winter began her caption, “and somehow my freckles are really out here even though I literally haven’t been in the sun for what feels like forever sooooooo.” This isn’t the first time she has showed off her fandom of the hit Disney+ series. She previously posted a side-by-side photo of herself as a young girl next to Baby Yoda asking her followers if they see the similarities.

For Winter, her Instagram account has become one of the more popular destinations as her posts routinely rack up more than 300,000 likes and can even get upwards of half a million likes. Over the last year, the actress’ account has been filled with pop culture references, bikini photos from various shoots and plenty of looks at her changing hair colors.