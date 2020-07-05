'Modern Family' Star Ariel Winter Teases 'Winter Is Coming' With Bright New Hair Color

✖

Modern Family star Ariel Winter appears to be taking fashion tips from Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen with her latest hair color. The actress shared a gallery of photos showing off the new blonde look from her home in Los Angeles. She even kept the Game of Thrones theme going with her caption, writing "Winter is coming!!!!" even though the calendar says it is the summer.

Winter, 22, had an auburn red hair color before the change. She had that color as recently as Tuesday when the paparazzi caught her on a grocery store run and a trip to the veterinarian in Los Angeles. The photos, published by The Daily Mail, showed Winter wearing a face mask to follow coronavirus pandemic guidelines and a shirt with the Rolling Stones' lips logo. She was joined by her boyfriend, Luke Benward.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Winter was celebrating the end of Modern Family, which aired its final episode on April 8 after 11 seasons. Winter played the nerdy middle child Alex Dunphy. She earned four consecutive Screen Actors Guild Awards as a member of the show's cast from 2011 to 2014. In October, she was seen in a more serious role in the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode "The Darkest Journey Home."

In an April interview with Teen Vogue, Winter said she has been going to therapy once a week for eight years. Her sister, Shanelle Gray, recommended she go to therapy after she was legally emancipated from her mother. Winter called therapy "fantastic" and has no plans to stop going. "I never want to quit therapy," she told the magazine. "I feel like people are never ‘cured’ [with] therapy. It’s not a ‘cured’ thing, because you’re not going in sick. You’re just going in."

While the comments on her hair color change have been positive, Winter has been dogged by negative comments about her body for years. She used to respond to the comments frequently but has been making a serious effort to shake them off now. They still bother her, but she has found a new way to handle it. "I feel like that [pain] never goes away. People are like, ‘How do you get that to go away? It doesn’t bother you at all anymore.’ Again, that’s missing the point. What I’ve said is, I’ve learned to deal with it more," she said. "It’s a journey of being confident enough to look at that and evaluate my opinion of myself, which I’m not fully at yet. I’m still working there."

Winter dated Levi Meaden for almost three years before they broke up in October 2019. In December, she was seen with Benward and she made the relationship Instagram official in January by sharing a video of the couple on a golf cart together. Like Winter, Benward started acting as a child, with credits dating back to 2002. He was recently seen in Netflix's Dumplin'.