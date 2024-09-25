Hallmark Actress Pregnant With Baby No. 3: Congrats to Andrea Brooks

The Hallmark family is growing. Andrea Brooks, star of the network's popular series When the Heart Calls, announced she's expecting her third child in an Instagram post. In a nod to the end of summer, Brooks shared a photo of herself cradling her growing belly while standing on rocks near a lake, "It was another bumpy summer! Baby #3 on the way! "

In a separate post, she shared an image of her cradling her baby bump while on a red carpet for the show. "I think that was my favourite HFR panel to date. Thanks for the fun this weekend, #hearties. Such a joy seeing all your smiling faces! Please excuse my baby brain! 👶," she captioned the post. In the same post, it appeared that she was attending a screening for the series.

The Canadian actress announced her first pregnancy in 2019. After announcing it in an Instagram post, she later told Entertainment Tonight that she was expecting a baby girl. "I can't wait until the baby is old enough to play pretend," she gushed at the time. "That was my favorite thing to do as a kid, and I suppose I never stopped. I hope my daughter enjoys all the wonders that childhood brings."

In the same interview, she admitted that she was most nervous about the "newborn baby stage," noting, "None of my close friends have babies yet, so this will be a whole new adventure! I'm also determined to strike the right balance between work and motherhood. I know it will be challenging at times, but I want my daughter to see that her mother works hard at what she loves." In 2022, she welcomed her second child, a boy.

When the Heart Calls is a romance series. The show has been on for 11 seasons.