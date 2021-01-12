Ariel Winter's Stunning Shots Since Changing up Her Hair Color

Ariel Winter decided to switch things up in 2020 so she went from her typical dark hair color and went blonde. The Modern Family actress has become a popular personality on Instagram, and the color change was well received from her followers.

Winter made the switch in July and has enjoyed the new look ever since, even through the new year. While becoming a popular follow on social media, the 22-year-old really saw her star grow as a child actor on Modern Family that saw her star as Alex Dunphy for 11 seasons before the series wrapped up in 2020. Along with the fame that came from that series, Winter found success as a voice actor in the Disney family. She was Marina the Mermaid for 15 episodes in Jake and the Never Land Pirates before landing the leading role as the voice of Sofia in Sofia the First that aired from 2012 to 2018. She recently reprised her role in an appearance on Elena of Avalor as Sofia.

While Winter's acting career is taking off, her social media following has really skyrocked over the past year. Here are some of the best shots of Winter on Instagram after going blonde.