Ariel Winter: All the Best Photos of the 'Modern Family' Star

Best known for her role as the fearless and neurotic Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom Modern Family for 11 seasons, actress Ariel Winter has grown into a force among young Hollywood. With the help of social media and a clever social awareness across the spectrum of women's issues, the 22-year-old has also managed to be outspoken on an array of issues, including body image — something she has been resolute on for the last five years. After having a breast reduction surgery in 2015, the Californian began speaking out about confidence and self-love amid sharing empowering photos of herself on her Instagram official account. While some might think Winter has taken her self-love movement too far — like, her estranged mother, who told InTouch she wishes Winter wouldn't "expose herself" — men and women can't get enough of the Modern Family star's positive attitude, while encouraging her to be herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) "We live in a day and age where everything you do is ridiculed," Winter told Glamour magazine. "The internet bullies are awful. I could post a photo where I feel good, and 500 people will comment about how fat I am and that I am disgusting … I really felt bad about myself. I didn't feel happy. I just kept saying, 'What am I going to wear? There's nothing for me to wear at the beach, at the pool.'" Being herself and rocking the best, bold swimsuits around are total goals, but Winter is a lot more than that. As a star that sizzles on and off on-screen, giving us the ultimate empowering inspiration we all need, scroll through to see some of the actress's best snapshots shared to her official Instagram that we cannot get enough of. View this post on Instagram bye bye dark hair :) I don’t think I’ll miss you :))) A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 25, 2020 at 11:52am PST

'Didn't see ya there...' While Winter loves the term "role model," she doesn't want to think too much of the pressures that associate itself with the feeling as she mentioned at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017. View this post on Instagram oh hey...didn’t see ya there #tbt A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 11, 2019 at 1:31pm PDT "People put too much pressure on people to be perfect and to portray that image, when really what we should be aspiring to is having role models that should be themselves because people make mistakes," she said, according to Yahoo! "They are human, and I think that's really important. That's what I aim to be is just me." prevnext

An evening with drinks View this post on Instagram Caption this #tbt A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 20, 2020 at 8:10am PST Opening up about her decision to get a breast reduction, Winter admits that she talked to several friends about it, but was "confused" when a lot stated she should "keep it a secret." prevnext

Cotton candy cute "I kind of was confused by that question because to me it was not something to hide. I don't think anyone should have to hide anything in general for fear of being scrutinized. I didn't want to not tell anybody and then have another million stories [say], 'What happened to Ariel? She looks so different,'" she told Glamour of her breast reduction. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) "And I also think there's some good that can come from [telling] my story. It's something that I did to better my life and better my health, and I think that can benefit a lot of young girls. I have felt happier with myself than I ever have." prevnext

Talking double standards View this post on Instagram ✌🏼2020✌🏼#happynewyear ✌🏼 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 1, 2020 at 5:08pm PST "I feel like people put so much emphasis on [how revealing my Instagrams are]. Guys, all the time, go on their Instagrams and take pictures nude with guitars in front of their stuff. No one says anything," she told Yahoo! style. "Nobody cares. When we try to be free and post what we want, it's like, look at that slut on social media. That's not what it is. We're proud of our bodies. We're proud of who we are. We're made the way we are. Why do we care? If I take a picture and I think it looks good — if it's a little revealing, whatever." prevnext

Afternoon naps of confidence View this post on Instagram just prepping for my afternoon nap #tbt A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 12, 2019 at 9:52pm PDT Winter's confidence was hard-earned. Growing up in the spotlight at the tender age of 11 in today's social media age forced the California native to wear a thick skin, because even a pre-teen wasn't immune to body shaming from strangers online. She says she "always felt like crap" about herself before her breast reduction — she was size 32F. But even after the surgery, she said she still feels self-conscious, especially next to her best friend, whom she describes as "super tall and skinny." "It’s gotten a little better, but it’s still definitely hard," she told Refinery29. "But I've learned to not care about that as much. I’m comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all.” prevnext

Standing up to the bullies... View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELF (@selfmagazine) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:13pm PST When it comes to standing up to online trolls, Winter is adamant on shutting them down. "I really had to stand up and make it a point to fight back against people who were not only body shaming, but also slut-shaming … taking aim at people that weren't doing anything wrong and making comments that were so harmful and distressing for absolutely no purpose," she told SELF magazine in 2017. prevnext

Role model in 'Modern Family' co-star Sofia... View this post on Instagram Fell asleep on some wrapping paper today 10/10 would NOT recommend A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 23, 2019 at 2:36pm PST Perhaps Winter has drawn some of her strength and positive energy from Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara. "I had a great role model in Sofia [Vergara] growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like," she told SELF. "She could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice, like, 'Here are some brands that would look good on our body type,' or ‘Wear whatever you want, and feel good about yourself.'" prevnext

Hot dogs and baguettes View this post on Instagram I ate a hot dog in a BAGUETTE A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Nov 19, 2019 at 8:57am PST "It was definitely a journey for me to learn to accept my body. I finally said to myself, 'This is who I am," Winter said at EW's pre-Emmy party in 2016, per SELF magazine. There's no way I'm changing, and I should learn to love and accept it.' And I did. It just took me awhile." prevnext