Ariel Winter Defends Her Daisy Dukes on Twitter

Ariel Winter is defending her outfit choice yet again. The 19-year-old Modern Family star was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Monday wearing cowboy boots and daisy dukes that showed off a bit of her butt cheeks.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Twitter to defend the short-shorts situation.

“I literally do not try and show my a-s when I wear shorts,” Winter wrote. “My a-s just eats them up and then I don’t notice…awkward af.”

It’s not clear if Winter’s clarification came as a result of the paparazzi photos that circulated Monday and Tuesday of her unloading groceries into her car.

On Monday, the star shared an Instagram video twerking in the same outfit. In the video, she can be seen walking down a hallway when she stops abruptly and starts twerking. Part of her caption says, “people have a little humor…it’s supposed to be FUNNY.”

This isn’t the first time Winter has defended her decision to wear short-shorts. Earlier this summer, she vented on Twitter after taking some flack about an outfit consisting of a lacy top and short-shorts, insisting that she wore the outfit because of the hot weather.

“Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts.”

She continued, “It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone.”

“I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.”

“Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays,” she said.

“Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!! Rant over!” she exclaimed.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @arielwinter